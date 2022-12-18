Play Brightcove video

Anju Asok's father said he had grown worried about his daughter in the UK

The father of a nurse who was killed alongside her two children said he had grown concerned about her since she moved to the UK from her native India.

Anju Asok, 35, was found seriously injured in a flat in Kettering in Northamptonshire on Thursday, next to the bodies of her son Jeeva Saju, six, and four-year-old daughter Janvi Saju.

Ms Asok died at the scene and the two children died a short time later at hospital.

Her father, Ashokan Arackal, spoke to reporters near his home in the Indian state of Kerala.

Ashokan Arackal, the father of Anju Asok Credit: ITN

He said he had been concerned about his daughter and how she was coping in the UK.

He said: "I never saw smile on her face after she went to UK. She had a gloomy face despite less work pressure of only eight hours and a secured and good working condition."

It is understood Ms Asok and her children arrived in Kettering in October 2021, and her father said she had been sending money back home to her extended family.

He said: "She used to send me some money every month to support me but she called last week to say that sorry she was not able to send.

"I told her to focus on her kids and family and don't bother about us."

Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, playing in the snow. Credit: Ashokan Arackal

Speaking in his native tongue of Malayalam, Mr Arackal paid tribute to his daughter and showed reporters a video of his grandchildren playing in the snow.

He said he was very proud of her, and that it was he who he had encouraged to become a nurse.

He said: "Despite my poor background I made her to study nursing so she can stand on her own feet."

On Saturday, Northamptonshire Police charged 52-year-old Saju Chelavalel with three counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

