Residents at a care home were treated to an extra special Christmas present when they were visited by two penguins.

Care UK's Colne View in Halstead organised the arrival of Widget and Pringle, who helped spread the festive cheer alongside residents, who sang carols on the doorsteps.

The duo, who spent their afternoon sitting on residents' laps, were brought to the home by the organisation Amazing Animals.

Ruth Silverlock, 82, a resident at the care home, said: "It was so wonderful seeing the penguins, I was surprised at how tame they were.

"They were quite happy just sitting on my lap and they seemed to enjoy the attention from everyone."

Penguins Widget and Pringle with Kim Richardson (back) and residents Betty and Mary. Credit: PA

Monica Boldeata, care home manager, said: "We had a wonderful time getting into the festive spirit with help from our feathered friends - it's not every day we have penguins running round the home.

"The residents had a fantastic time singing their favourite Christmas classics and sharing festive memories with their relatives and friends, as well as meeting some new faces.

"Everyone here at Colne View are now feeling well and truly ready for Christmas and we're looking forward to continuing the festivities over the coming days."

