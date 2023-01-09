A section of the A141 in Cambridgeshire was closed this morning after thousands of onions spilled into the road.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout near Aldi in Chatteris after a tractor and trailer carrying the vegetable overturned.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said that no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The road was blocked while recovery took place but has since reopened.

Onions spilling into the road in Chatteris Credit: Melissa Atwell

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know