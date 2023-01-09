Thousands of onions block road after tractor overturns in Chatteris in Cambridgeshire
A section of the A141 in Cambridgeshire was closed this morning after thousands of onions spilled into the road.
Emergency services were called to the roundabout near Aldi in Chatteris after a tractor and trailer carrying the vegetable overturned.
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said that no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
The road was blocked while recovery took place but has since reopened.
