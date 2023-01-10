A drink driver who crashed into the back of a parked police car while more than three times over the legal limit has been disqualified.

Two Cambridgeshire Police officers had left their car parked on Chatteris high street at 7.30pm on 13 December.

While speaking to a member of the public they heard a loud crash, as Firat Gundaz smashed a silver Vauxhall Corsa into the back of the police car.

The 36-year-old gave a roadside breath test and provided a reading of 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Gundaz, of North Station Close, Ramsey, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and gave a further evidential reading of 111 microgrammes at the police station.

He was subsequently charged and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court last week, where he was given a 12-month community order.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and was also disqualified from driving for a total of two years and two months.

PC Scott Clarke, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “It is only by chance that the officers weren’t in the car at the time of this collision on the high street of a busy market town, and what happened was not much worse.

“When Gundaz got behind the wheel after drinking he decided to not only put his own life at risk but the lives of others.

“This case should serve as a reminder of the consequences of drink driving and highlights our commitment to taking those who drive under the influence off the county’s roads.

“The collision Gundaz caused is an example of how things can spiral out of control when you think you are safe to drive."

Gundaz was one of 83 suspected drink and drug drivers arrested across Cambridgeshire last month compared to 69 in December 2021 – a 20% increase.

In 2022, there was a 5% rise in drink and drug driving related arrests, with 812 in 2022 compared to 771 in 2021.

