Motorists can now drive on the newly resurfaced A11, but face more months of disruption as road improvements switch to the other carriageway.

On Thursday, drivers on the road that connects Cambridge to Norwich tested the reconstructed northbound carriageway for the first time.

However, the £60m project reconstructing and resurfacing the road between Spooner Row and Wymondham, Norfolk, is not set to be completed until the summer.

Roadworks have begun on the southbound carriageway, with the split 40mph lanes instead now on the northbound carriageway.

The northbound carriageway of the A11 in Norfolk has been relaid. Credit: National Highways

The works are at the halfway stage having started in summer 2022, meaning drivers face months more of delays when using the road.

The A11 is used by 45,000 drivers every day.

While working on the southbound carriageway, crews will remove the old concrete road surface and some of the foundations, before rebuilding the road with recycled material and a new asphalt surface.

The project will also see replacement kerbs installed, the drainage system refurbished, safety barriers replaced, new road markings and new cat’s eyes fitted.

