Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

Nearly 150 young budding engineers have been taking part in a Lego tournament, working for months to build and programme robots capable of tackling a tricky course of challenges.

It may appear to be child's play but teams of schoolchildren have been competing against the clock in Cambridge's first ever Lego league tournament- a STEM competition devised by the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Children, some as young as nine, travelled from schools and clubs across the region to the Department of Engineering at Cambridge University.

With brick built robots they designed and made themselves, the teams had just two and a half minutes to complete 14 missions, under the watchful eye of TV science presenter Dallas Campbell.

"There is that thing about Lego - it acts as a catalyst if you like," Dallas told ITV News Anglia.

"It acts as a portal to our imaginations. These little plastic bricks that stick together and it's more than just a toy."

Designed to encourage and develop young people's technology skills, teams battled under the theme of Superpowered.

Dallas Campbell with the regional winning team Cambourne Electronics and Robotics Club Credit: University of Cambridge

Teacher Catherine Benson said the competition certainly helps inspire imagination.

"When we say we do Lego club people think it's just about building Lego but they don't understand about the programming and that the boys have had to figure all that out."

Cambourne Electronics and Robotics Club were eventually crowned the overall winners- securing them a space at the national finals in Harrogate in April.

