A person has been left with life-changing injuries after unknowingly eating a sweet that was later found to contain synthetic cannabis.

Hertfordshire Police said two people had been taken ill at an event at Aubrey Park Hotel near Luton on Saturday 10 December.

Officers said the pair were reportedly offered some sweets which later caused them to experience adverse reactions and require hospital treatment.

One victim has been left with life changing injuries, due to the reaction the drug caused. The second victim experienced minor illness.

It was later discovered, unknown to the victims, that the sweets contained synthetic cannabis.

A 34-year-old female from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is in police custody at this time.

PC C-Jay Callaghan said: “I would like to re-assure the community that this was an isolated incident involving people who are believed to be known to each other.

"We are following up all lines of enquiry and would therefore like to hear from anyone who may have attended the event and witnessed what happened.

"If you have any information, please contact me directly at C-jay.callaghan@herts.police.uk.”

