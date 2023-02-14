A killer driver who admitted causing the death of three people in the same family tested positive for a range of drugs at the scene, said police.

Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk on the evening of 15 January.

He was driving a black BMW X5 which crashed into a Vauxhall Mokka near North Runcton.

Paul Carter and his wife Lisa Carter, who were in their 40s, and Mrs Carter's daughter Jade Mace, who was in her 20s, died of their injuries at the scene.

Cielevicius, from John Street, King's Lynn, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard officers investigating the crash near Constitution Hill roundabout found evidence of ketamine in Cielevicius's blood.

Det Insp Dave McCormack, leading the investigation, said: “Toxicology reports found traces of drugs in his blood stream and the results are consistent with the prior use of methylamphetamine, cannabis and mephedrone prior to the collision happening.

"Although ketamine was also present, this could have been administered by medical staff after the collision as part of their treatment."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...