As the last resting place of Diana Princess of Wales, the Althorp estate is used to people leaving bunches of flowers in memory of the beloved former royal.

But the latest deposit has sparked outrage - as instead of bouquets, a takeaway boss dumped 20 bags full of "stinking" kebab meat.

Adey Greeno, the estate's conservation manager, hit out at the brazen piece of fly-tipping.

He said: "This is in an area only metres away from where families walk through the estate to enjoy its wildlife and beautiful sights."

Some of the rotting meat dumped at the estate. Credit: Adey Greeno/Twitter

The Althorp estate has been the home of the Spencer family, of which Princess Diana was a part, for more than 500 years.

The house was built by Sir John Spencer, who moved after much of his former home in Warwickshire was destroyed during the War of the Roses.

The Grade I listed Althorp House Credit: ITV News Anglia

Over the centuries the house has been visited by royalty, including King Charles I.

Diana – the mother of William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry Sussex – was just 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August, 1997.

She is buried on an island at the centre of an ornamental lake known as The Oval on the estate in west Northamptonshire.

Mr Greeno said fly-tipping had become an increasingly common problem, and his team were having to clear illegally-dumped rubbish at least once every week.

The estate has now installed more covert cameras and is "working closely with various agencies" to identify the offenders, he added.

But they may not need to rely on hi-tech sleuthing to identify the people behind the latest putrid deposits.

Unfortunately for the restaurant, hidden within the 20 bags of "stinking cooked meats and kitchen waste" were pieces of paper with a local restaurant's details.

The police are investigating.

