The route of a new rail link between Bedford and Cambridge will be confirmed in May, it was announced in today's budget.

The route, which will be part of the £5 billion East West Rail project hopes to connect Oxford and Cambridge via Bletchley and Bedford.

After a consultation in June 2021, the preferred route will travel from Bedford, through to Sandy and the St Neots area, into Cambourne, and then into Cambridge through a new station at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

The preferred route links existing stations from Bedford to Cambridge, including communities in Cambourne and the area north of Sandy Credit: East West Rail

Last year the Chancellor approved plans for a new £184 Cambridge South Station which would eventually sit on the East West Rail line.

In today's budget document, it was announced that a route will be chosen in May.

The document said: "East West Rail - the rail line joining Oxford and Cambridge - will support further growth in life sciences and other high-productivity sectors across the region, connecting businesses and talent.

"In May, the government will confirm the route for the new Bedford-Cambridge section, and will provide capacity funding to support local authorities to develop their plans for strategic economic growth around new stations."

Campaigners have previously opposed to the project with concerns over whether their houses will be demolished by the new route.

Childcare support, pension reforms and more energy support were also announced in the Spring Budget.

