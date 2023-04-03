A former pub landlord who was travelling in India has died after being electrocuted in an accident, authorities in the country have said.

Ivan Brown, who ran one of Norwich's most popular sports bars for nearly four decades, died yesterday while he taking pictures in a tourist spot, police in India said.

Police said he came into contact with a live wire when he climbed the roof of a building that was under construction.

The 71-year-old was visiting the northern state of Himachal Pradesh with a friend. They had been in Dalhousie town in the Chamba district, having arrived in a nearby village last Friday.

They had planned to leave for Dharamshala city on Monday.

Local press said police had spoken to Mr Brown's travelling friend and a taxi driver.

The Murderers pub in Norwich

Born in Costessey, Mr Brown's family moved to Lenwade when he was 11 and he went to Reepham Secondary Modern School, according to a local newspaper profile.

After leaving school at 15, he took on a variety of jobs - as a concrete inspector, draughtsman and salesman - before he bought The Murderers and Gardeners Arms in 1984.

From 2003, ownership was split between Mr Brown and Phil Cutter, who took charge of the day-to-day management.

In 2014, Mr Brown celebrated 30 years of being behind the bar at the Norwich pub.

According to The Murderers' website, Mr Brown was a landlord up until earlier this year. The city-centre pub is currently owned by Phil and Sherie Cutter.

