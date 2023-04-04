The driver of a Ferrari worth more than £1m was pulled over and had their supercar seized - after police discovered they had no insurance.

They had recently bought the F40, but had neglected the important expense.

They were stopped by police in Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, Suffolk on Friday morning.

Posting on Facebook, Lowestoft Police wrote: "[Police] spotted a road traffic offence involving this beauty. Following a few checks, turns out this really expensive car which was recently purchased, did not have any insurance. Oh man, bad times.

A Ferrari was confiscated for not being insured.

"Maybe next time keep a bit back, have a look online and get the Meerkats to help!"

It added that "recovery looked well panicked when they turned up".

A spokesperson for the force said the car was removed by a recovery company and the driver would be able to get it back once they had bought some insurance.

They will also have to pay the £150 recovery fee and daily storage costs.

A Ferrari was confiscated by police for not being insured Credit: Lowestoft Police

The Ferrari F40 has been valued at more than £1.5 million and has a top speed of 201mph.

According to the car maker's website, it was first built in 1987 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ferrari car production.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know