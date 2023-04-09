Anyone who has picked up a degree knows that universities like to host graduation ceremonies in impressive venues - but not everyone can say they picked up their doctorate at the headquarters of the world's most famous superheroes.

Film director Joe Russo can do just that, after receiving an honorary degree at the UEA, which also doubles up as the base for Marvel's Avengers.

Mr Russo, one half of the renowned Russo Brothers, went back to the UEA in Norwich to to receive an honorary degree from the university and mentor student talent with tips on filmmaking.

He had studied English and American Studies at the UEA in the early 90s and credits the university for steering him on the path towards making some of the world's most popular films.

The Sainsbury Centre doubles as the base for Thor and pals in the hit film Avengers: Age of Ultron Credit: Marvel/Disney

“I came to UEA as a writer and I left as an actor, so I went through a great transition in those six months while I was here," he said.

"Acting led me to directing, and directing led me to where I am today.

"My experiences here at UEA changed me and made me who I am.

The Sainsbury Centre in Norwich was used as the location for the Avenger’s headquarters in the Marvel movies Credit: UEA

“I greatly appreciate the university recognising me with this honorary degree, but I’d also like to recognise the university and how it profoundly affected my life in the six months that I was here.”

Alongside his brother Anthony he helped make some of Marvel's biggest cinematic hits, helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame - the latter being one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

He has also worked on hit TV shows Arrested Development and Community and also produced the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During his visit he also staged a series of workshop for film students.

Joe Russo returns to UEA Credit: UEA

Fiona Lettice, pro-vice-chancellor for research and innovation, said: “Joe’s films are loved by millions across the world, and have no doubt inspired a huge number of our students.

"Not only that, but he has also helped put our campus on the map worldwide, with the Sainsbury Centre featuring in several different [Marvel Cinematic Universe] films.

“The Russo brothers have a history of mentoring emerging talent and helping young storytellers gain a foothold in the film industry, which is really inspiring for our students.

"It was wonderful to welcome him on to campus and recognise his distinguished career with this honorary degree.”

Norfolk has other links with Marvel superheroes, as Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman is starring in Secret Invasion.

The new show which starts this summer is about a bid to foil a world takeover by shapeshifting aliens.

