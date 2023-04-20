A man has been arrested for drug driving after a pedestrian was knocked down.

Police said a man in his 40s died at the scene after the collision on the B1428 in Eaton Ford in Cambridgeshire.

The 26-year-old driver of a white Skoda Octavia was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving.

The driver, from St Neots, is being questioned at Parkside police station in Cambridge.

Det Insp Garry Webb said: “This happened on a busy road and we know there were other motorists in the area at the time. If you were travelling out of town you may have noticed the distinct white Skoda Octavia.

“I’m appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the vehicle being driven before the collision to get in touch.”

He said anyone with information or dashcam footage should get in touch through the force website using reference 521 of 19 April.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 quoting the same reference.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know