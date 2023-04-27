Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the gang took aim in footage released by Bedfordshire Police

CCTV footage released by police shows the moment a gangland shooting took place in broad daylight - leading to jail sentences totalling nearly 33 years for those responsible.

Lewis Gatehouse, Kendall Bizimana and Samuel Martin took aim at a rival gang member at the height of a spate of organised violence in Luton.

CCTV footage shows the moment shots were fired at a car in Wauluds Bank Drive in the Marsh Farm area just before 5pm on 19 April 2022, with other vehicles and pedestrians nearby.

The car targeted in the attack crashed into a vehicle in front which contained an innocent family, though they avoided serious injury.

The trio, who were on pushbikes and wearing black hoodies and face coverings, fled the scene.

The incident followed a spate of violence between the rival OBK and Marsh Farm gangs.

From left, Kendall Bizimana, Lewis Gatehouse and Samuel Martin. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Police later identified the three involved and a week a later officers carried out early-morning search warrants and Gatehouse and Martin were both arrested.

Bizimana handed himself into a police station shortly after.

Gatehouse, 20, of Luton, and Bizimana, 18, of Dunstable, pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Gatehouse also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and Class A and Class B drug offences. He received a total of 17 years and eight months in jail.

Bizimana was handed a sentence of 11 years and one month for the firearms offence. A six-and-a-half year sentence for GBH will be served at the same time.

Martin, 18, of Luton, pleaded guilty to attempted GBH with intent and threatening someone with a bladed weapon. He was jailed for a total of five-and-a-half years.

Det Sgt Wil Taylor, from Bedfordshire Police said: “The actions of these three young men were dangerous, reckless and stupid beyond belief.

"It is only by sheer luck that no innocent party was injured as a result of their appalling criminal behaviour.

“Gang and gun culture may entice some young men into a perverse view that this is some sort of glamorous lifestyle.

“However, let me spell it out in simple terms. If you arm yourself with a gun, the chances are that you will end up spending a long time behind bars – or getting seriously hurt yourself. It really isn’t worth the risk."

