The Green Party has claimed a historic victory after winning a council majority for the first time anywhere in the country.

The party has won enough seats to take control of Mid Suffolk District Council, which had previously been in no overall control, after making gains in Thursday's local elections.

Though the Greens have controlled councils elsewhere in the country, the result in Mid Suffolk marks the first time the party has won an outright majority.

By 3.30pm on Friday, the Greens had won at least 18 of the 34 seats on the council.

Former Conservative council leader Suzie Morley said the local party had paid the price for national failings.

"There's obviously a national issue playing out here," she told ITV News Anglia.

"The one thing the Conservatives could always be relied upon for was the economy. Once you've lost your reputation for the economy that makes it really quite difficult."

Since 2019, Conservatives have held 16 of the 34 seats on the council, with the Greens holding 12, the Liberal Democrats five and one Independent.

Green Party candidates, members and supporters at the Mid Suffolk Council count. Credit: ITV News Anglia

