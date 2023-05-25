'Manipulative bully' jailed for pressuring witness into changing evidence

A "manipulative" who phoned his accuser from prison and pressured her into changing her statement against him has been jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Callum McIntosh, 31, was jailed for a year and eight months after being found guilty at trial.

The woman had made an allegation of rape against McIntosh, who was arrested and remanded in prison while he awaited trial.

He had been forbidden from contacting the woman but managed to do so through a friend.

When police got hold of the recordings, it was clear McIntosh was intimidating and pressuring her to withdraw her statement, said Cambridgeshire Police.

McIntosh, of Bedes Crescent in Cambridge, was found not guilty of rape but was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court, where he was also handed a 10-year restraining order.

Det Con Anna Griffiths, who investigated, said: “McIntosh was forbidden from contacting his accuser while he was awaiting trial, but he went to great lengths to speak with her anyway, thus perverting the course of justice.

“It’s clear McIntosh is a manipulative individual who thinks he’s above the law and can bully his way through life to get what he wants.

“I’m glad we’ve had an outcome from this complex case and hope it shows how seriously we take such matters.”

