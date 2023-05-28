Police are appealing for help to trace a 92-year-old man last seen shopping in his local Tesco.

Norman Carter was last seen in the Tesco in Cromer Road, Sheringham, at 4pm on Wednesday.

Norfolk Police said they were concerned for his safety.

Mr Carter is described as being 5ft 7 tall, with glasses and a scruffy beard.

He is of average build and usually wears a hat. He is thought to possibly be wearing a navy coat.

Police said he might be in the Sheringham area though he sometimes takes buses to other places.

