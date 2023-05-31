A body has been found near where a missing 92-year-old man was last seen, police have confirmed.

Norfolk police have been searching extensively for Norman Carter, who went missing from Sheringham since Tuesday, 23 May.

Mr Carter was last seen on CCTV walking along Cromer Road, between Jubilee Drive and Beeston Common.

Before that, he had been seen leaving Tesco in Sheringham at about 4.40pm.

Public appeals were put out by the police force, as they urged people to check their sheds and outbuildings for the 92-year-old.

The searches had also been extended to cover a wider area around the town and the coastguard was called in to help.

Norfolk police have now confirmed that they were called shortly after 5pm on Wednesday after a member of the public found a body in Beeston Common.

The body has not yet been identified, but Mr Carter's family has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

