Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage has been released as police renewed their appeal

Police have released CCTV footage of a 92-year-old man who has not been seen for more than a week, as the coastguard joined the search for him.

Norfolk Police asked people in Sheringham to check sheds and outbuildings for Norman Carter who has been missing since Tuesday, 23 May.

They said officers had carried out house-to-house inquiries, checked CCTV footage, investigated all reported sightings and searched with police dogs and drone units.

The searches are now being extended to cover a wider area around Sheringham, and the coastguard has also been called in to help.

The CCTV shows the last known sighting of Mr Carter.

He was last seen walking along Cromer Road, between Jubilee Drive and Beeston Common, towards West Runton at around 5pm on 23 May.

Prior to that, he had been seen leaving Tesco in Sheringham at about 4.40pm.

Mr Carter leaving Tesco with his shopping on the day he went missing Credit: Norfolk Police

Insp Marie Reavey, who is leading the search, said: "It has now been over a week since Norman went missing and I’m sorry to say there hasn’t been any sign of him.

"Clearly this is very concerning, and his family and friends are desperate to know where he is.

"We have carried out extensive searches for Norman over the past week, and these will continue.

"As part of this ongoing search, I am urging anybody who lives in Sheringham to please check any sheds or outbuildings on their property as well as their gardens and contact us immediately if they have any information that could us help us find him."

Police released this picture of Norman Carter when he first went missing Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Carter is described as being 5ft 7 tall and of average build. He wears glasses and has a scruffy beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a hat, navy coat, pale shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police said that they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Cromer Road area on Tuesday afternoon and evening and may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with doorbell camera footage in the area is also asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 82 of 25 May 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know