A suspected drink driver was stopped by police as he rode a ride-on lawnmower down a major city A-road.

Officers pulled him over after receiving several reports about the man riding the machine with no lights and a flat tyre down the A4146 dual carriageway in Milton Keynes.

An ambulance crew that was sent to the scene was "so concerned that they drove behind the male rider with blue lights on to warn other motorists".

When the man was stopped by police in Bletchley officers found "unsurprisingly the rider was very drunk".

He was arrested for driving while unfit through drink and remains in police custody, they added.

Police posted about the incident on Facebook, writing: "In Milton Keynes we see weird and wonderful sights every day, but even then we are shocked by what we find sometimes."

