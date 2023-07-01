Play Brightcove video

Donovan Blake reports as Lauren Hemp spoke ahead of the Lionesses' farewell game in Milton Keynes

Lionesses star Lauren Hemp has opened up about the pressures facing the England team as they prepare for the World Cup in less than a month.

The forward also believes the experience from last year's Euros success, and support from England fans, will be key in their battle for a second international title.

"It's every girl's dream to play in the World Cup," said Hemp, of North Walsham in Norfolk.

"And obviously, I'd be lying if I said I don't want to win it.

"It would be incredible, and after the summer that we've experienced, it's obviously going to be a lot of expectation on us going as a group into the summer.

"But it's important that we take every game as it comes and obviously that is the dream, but we know that if we perform at our best, anything can happen."

England's Lauren Hemp in action during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

She said the team's success in the Euros had given them newfound confidence as they get ready to compete in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July.

"It gives us a lot of confidence. I think as a group, we're in a great position now.

"We've got so many experienced players in the group that have experienced that last summer, who know what it's like to play in a massive game," Hemp said.

"I learned a lot last year from the Euros and taking that now into a new tournament, I'm a lot more experienced than I was last year, having it be my first major tournament."

The Manchester City forward emphasised the importance of enjoyment too, adding: "I'm looking forward to this one now and coming in and just enjoying myself and expressing myself how I always do week in, week out, at City. I'm really looking forward to it."

The Lionesses made history when they beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's Euros 2022 final. Credit: PA

But the Lionesses will be going into the World Cup without some of last year's key players.

Captain and centre-back Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead will be sitting out due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Attacking midfielder Fran Kirby announced last month she will be undergoing surgery to her knee.

"Obviously, it's unfortunate when you pick up injuries, it gives the opportunity to someone else. But we wish everyone who's not here all the best in their recovery," Hemp said.

She remains optimistic, saying the support from England fans will be crucial:

"The support is massive for us and you see across the year how many games have been sold out.

"It's so far away for a lot of people to get to," she added. "But I know we'll probably have a massive crowd supporting us and so many people watching from home if they can.

"They're always - as cliched as it sounds - our 12th man who helps us get across the line when we need them most."

The Lionesses will be at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK for a farewell game against Portugal on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3.15pm and the match will be broadcast live on ITV1.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know