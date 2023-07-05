More than 50 people have been arrested as police uncovered a series of cannabis farms worth nearly £3 million.

Officers in Essex carried out a specialist operation to target the growth and sale of the drug throughout June.

In total, 34 warrants were executed, 51 people were arrested, three firearms and a crossbow were seized as well as more than 6,500 cannabis plants. Op Mille involved all 43 police forces in England and Wales, working with Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), and partner agencies.

The aim was to execute more 1,000 warrants across the country.

A crossbow was among the weapons found in Essex Credit: Essex Police

Det Chief Supt Lucy Morris said: "This operation has struck a significant blow to the organised sale of cannabis in Essex.

"The results seen here, and across the country, have caused significant disruption to these networks, not only by removing streams of illicit income, but also highlighting a pattern of exploitation and other dangerous criminal activity.

"That means they’re no longer able to pollute your community with drugs, pose a danger to your friends or family, or fuel crime in your neighbourhood."

One of the cannabis farms uncovered by Essex Police Credit: Essex Police

"Intelligence gathered through this enforcement will help us and our partners better understand how these networks operate, meaning we are better placed than ever to target those involved."

Det Chief Supt Morris added that the sale of cannabis goes hand-in-hand with violence and exploitation:

She said: "The growing and selling of cannabis on an industrial scale is intrinsically linked to other criminal and gang activities, including violence on our streets and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people."

A gun that was seized as part of the police operation in Essex Credit: Essex police

"We know it fuels other criminal activity, like county lines and other drug trafficking, modern slavery, and human trafficking.

"And the sheer size of some cannabis factories means they actually damage the properties they’re in, leading them to become dangerous as a fire risk, and because of the stealing of electricity from neighbours, fumes and water damage."

Essex Police have also released a list of signs that people can look out for that may indicate that a building has been used for a cannabis factory.

They include:

• Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night;

• Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

• Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

• Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator

• A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

• Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

• An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

