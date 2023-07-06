Play Brightcove video

A thief who stole a car and then repeatedly rammed a police vehicle in a desperate bid to get away has been jailed.

Thomas Smiley, 33, was driving a stolen Renault Kadjar along Whittlesey Road, in Stanground, Peterborough, on the evening of 5 April 2023 when traffic officers followed it to Hankey Street in Millfield.

Smiley had stolen the Renault from the driveway of a house in Cambridge three days earlier.

Officers boxed the car in but Smiley rammed them multiple times, causing damage to both vehicles.

In Youtube footage released by the police force, an officer can be heard saying "I've got my foot on the brake, its OK" as she calls for more backup.

Thomas Smiley Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Smiley ran away but was tasered and arrested.

Police said he had stolen petrol to fill up the car and had stolen car number plates to put on the Renault.

At Peterborough Crown Court, Smiley, of Queens Walk in the town was jailed for two years, having pleaded guilty to theft, making off without payment, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Det Con Andrew Donaldson said: “Smiley caused misery for the victim by stealing their car and then drove dangerously, endangering both the public and our officers.

"I am delighted he has faced justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know