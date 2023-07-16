Essex Police to target anti-social behaviour hotspots with £1.1m funding boost

Police study CCTV as part of clamp down on anti-social behaviour Credit: ITV News

Police are to target anti-social behaviour hotspots using 'high-visibility patrols' thanks to more than £1 million of government cash.

Essex Police say the money will pay for around 30,000 hours of officer and partner patrols over nine months in 11 areas in the county.

The funding is provided from central government as part of its Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy and is designed to deliver public engagement, targeted youth outreach and early intervention.The eleven ASB hotspot areas are:

  • Tendring - Clacton

  • Colchester Cowdray Avenue and Greenstead

  • Chelmsford - Moulsham Street

  • Brentwood - Railway Square

  • Harlow - Stow Shopping Centre

  • Epping Forest - Debden

  • Thurrock - Lakeside 

  • Basildon - Elm Green

  • Southend - Maple Square, Southchurch Road

It follows a similar scheme in Suffolk where almost £1.6m has been spent on local initiatives to reduce crime involving the local police, borough and county councils.

There the initiative resulted in an 18% reduction in the crime types the force were targeting.

