Police are to target anti-social behaviour hotspots using 'high-visibility patrols' thanks to more than £1 million of government cash.

Essex Police say the money will pay for around 30,000 hours of officer and partner patrols over nine months in 11 areas in the county.

The funding is provided from central government as part of its Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy and is designed to deliver public engagement, targeted youth outreach and early intervention.The eleven ASB hotspot areas are:

Tendring - Clacton

Colchester Cowdray Avenue and Greenstead

Chelmsford - Moulsham Street

Brentwood - Railway Square

Harlow - Stow Shopping Centre

Epping Forest - Debden

Thurrock - Lakeside

Basildon - Elm Green

Southend - Maple Square, Southchurch Road

It follows a similar scheme in Suffolk where almost £1.6m has been spent on local initiatives to reduce crime involving the local police, borough and county councils.

There the initiative resulted in an 18% reduction in the crime types the force were targeting.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...