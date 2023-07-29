England star Lauren Hemp has revealed her love for playing with Lego as she winds down after games at the Women's World Cup.

The Manchester City forward likes to unwind with the plastic bricks, having already built Star Wars character Yoda and a mini version of Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium.

Speaking at the Lionesses' open training session which was staged after arriving at their base at Terrigal, Australia, for the rest of the World Cup, Hemp said: "I've been waiting for a delivery actually, which came a few days ago so I've been really excited for that.

"I've recently done a motorbike that you've probably seen on social media that I bought on the plane because I didn't trust it to get to me in one piece without me physically holding it.

"And I'm working on this globe at the moment. So I'm going to have both hands on the plane holding this motorbike and globe all the way back to England!"

More of Lauren Hemp's Lego sculptures, shared on her Instagram. Credit: Lauren Hemp/Instagram

"I'm still figuring out how I'm going to get it back at the moment, but yes I enjoy doing it in my spare time," she added.

"It keeps me busy - [it's] very therapeutic."

The star, from North Walsham in Norfolk, has a partnership with Lego through 'Unstoppable FC' - which encourages and empowers more young girls to play football.

