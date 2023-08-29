Rishi Sunak travelled by helicopter from London to Norwich, in the latest example of the Prime Minister opting for air travel.

It came as Mr Sunak was in Norfolk on Tuesday morning to mark a controversial Government relaxation of environmental rules allowing more new housing developments to be built.

He visited a new-build estate in Hethersett outside Norwich to publicise the changes, which he claims could see 100,000 extra houses built by 2030.

But environmental campaigners said downgrading the rules was a 'licence to pollute'.

The Prime Minister also had a meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the early afternoon.

A train journey to Norwich from the capital normally takes around one hour and 45 minutes, with a return journey costing around £50.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister regularly uses all forms of travel.

"His travel plans will vary and are always decided with consideration to the most efficient and best use of his time, in the interests of the taxpayer."

Mr Sunak has been criticised in the past by Labour for "jetting around the country on taxpayers' money like an A-list celeb" for taking planes around England.

His apparent fondness for air travel has also seen his environmental credentials questioned.

