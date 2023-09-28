A £1m cannabis farm has been shut down after members of the public tipped off police.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police visited a property in Shelford Bottom on Tuesday and found 1,375 plants of varying sizes.

The total value of the drugs seized at the property in Babraham Road has been estimated at £1.1m.

A 37-year-old man from the village has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He has since been bailed.

Sgt Amanda Rossiter said: “Thanks to information from the community, this illegal drug will no longer reach the streets.

“With the help of local residents we will continue to tackle and dismantle cannabis factories and make clear to criminal groups that our county is a hostile environment for them in which their trade is neither welcome or tolerated."

Nearly 1,400 plants were found inside the property when police arrived. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

