A chief constable under investigation for wearing war medals that he did not earn says they were given to him by his brothers.

Nick Adderley of Northamptonshire Police is facing a probe from the police watchdog over "potential misrepresentation of his military service", after complaints were made.

Videos and photos posted online show Mr Adderley wearing the South Atlantic Medal that was given to military and civilians who served in the Falklands war in 1982 - when Mr Adderley was just 15.

In response to the investigation, Mr Adderley said he was aware of the complaint, and that the medals had been issued to his brothers, who also served in the military.

However, a press release issued by Northamptonshire Police in July said the chief constable had "served in the Royal Navy for 10 years including the Falklands War, before becoming a police officer".

This release has since been removed from the website, but can still be seen on the force's Facebook page.

The press release issued said that Mr Adderley did serve in the Falklands Credit: Facebook

In a statement, Mr Adderley said he was aware of the complaint and would provide "the IOPC with a fulsome response at the earliest opportunity".

"It is disappointing that someone has leaked such details about what I deem to be a very personal family issue, that I have yet to respond to formally," he said.

"Consequently, I am restricted in what I can say but I have always been keen to respond to such issues directly and openly.

"Hence it is important that I state for the public record that I am very proud of my Cadet, Royal Navy and Police Service.

"Coming from a military family, I wear all my medals with pride and have always worn the two medals my brothers gave me to wear when one became critically ill and one emigrated, alongside my own.

"Having been made aware of this complaint, which has a private family impact upon me personally, I immediately took advice last week regarding the protocol and have changed the side of my chest on which these medals are worn."

The South Atlantic Medal for service in the Falklands War of 1982 Credit: Imperial War Museum

A statement from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold's office said: "We received a complaint from a member of the public about Chief Constable Nick Adderley’s wearing of medals and military service record. We referred the complaint the IOPC who are investigating."

A spokesperson from the IOPC confirmed they were investigating following the complaint and said: "The allegations relate to concerns about potential misrepresentation of his military service and communications with the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.

"Our inquiries are at an early stage."

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "...The Chief Constable and Northamptonshire Police look forward to co-operating fully with the investigation, but as this is a live inquiry, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

