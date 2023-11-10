A teenage boy who stabbed a 16-year-old to death in a car park in a dispute over a girl has been found guilty of his murder.

Harley Barfield died on 9 January following an altercation in a car park in Haverhill in Suffolk.

After five days of deliberations, the boy - who cannot be named because of his age - was found guilty by a jury of murdering him in Strasbourg Square.

The court was told the motive for the attack was the boy's obsession with Harley's girlfriend, according to Suffolk Police.

Harley suffered several stab wounds - one of which was to his heart, a post-mortem examination revealed.

The defendant previously had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

The court heard how Harley had been walking towards the shops with a friend when he was approached by the defendant – whom he knew - and who appeared to have been waiting for him.

The defendant then started a fight between the two boys, which initially began with punches being thrown, before the defendant pulled out a knife and began stabbing Harley in a violent attack.

Harley sustained various injuries to his head and upper body area, including defensive wounds to his hand and wrist.

However, the most significant injuries were three stab wounds which included a stab wound to his chest and heart.

Harley was initially taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, before being transferred to the Royal Papworth Hospital.

He died two days later, on 11 January.

Harley Barfield "was the biggest character in the room", said his sister Destiny. Credit: Suffolk Police

Following the attack, the defendant fled the scene taking the knife with him but was arrested 45 minutes later.

In his initial account given to police, the defendant told officers he had met Harley by chance and that Harley had instigated the fight and had the knife.

He claimed he had picked up the knife after it had been dropped and then used it in self-defence.

However, the knife was recovered from the side of a river near the attack and was found to have been part of a set taken from the defendant’s home. Harley’s blood and DNA were found on the blade.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of the knife, but denied murder on the partial defence of diminished responsibility.

However, the jury found him guilty of murder by a majority verdict of 10-2.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 19 December.

Paying tribute, Harley's mum Bernice said his laugh was infectious and he was constantly clowning around. Credit: Suffolk Police

After his death, Harley's mum Bernice paid tribute to him saying: "My baby boy Harley had the biggest blue eyes and the biggest smile.

"His laugh was infectious and heard often with his constant clowning around. I miss hearing his voice, along with all his different accents and singing.

"It was always hard to have a conversation with Harley without him pulling funny faces.

"Harley’s life will not be in vain and I couldn’t be prouder to call him my son. I love you to the moon and back son, rest in peace.”