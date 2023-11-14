Ed Sheeran superfans can get closer to the singer-songwriter than ever before - as dozens of pairs of his boxer shorts go up for auction.

The 32-year-old singer has donated clothes from his wardrobe - including trousers, jumpers and underwear - to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Nearly 450 items have been handed over including 149 pairs of boxer shorts, half of which have been worn by the singer.

The haul will be auctioned off, mostly on the charity's eBay site in a bid to raise thousands of pounds which will go towards helping families and carers for children across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

The singer-songwriter has been an ambassador for the charity since 2014 and thedonations were delivered by a member of his team to the Each shop in Framlingham.

Each plans to release a total of 186 items, including 27 pairs of boxer shorts, during three separate auctions.

Some of the items being auctioned off include a baseball cap and tie dye jumper. Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospice/ NIQ Brandbank

The first 62 items will be available on 16 November, as part of a 10-day auction, with the next two going live on 26 November and 3 December, for seven days each.

Another 239 will then be listed in a second sale early next year, with the remaining20 being reserved for new Each shop openings.

Full list of items donated by Ed Sheeran:

26 plain t-shirts

16 t-shirts with a logo or design

6 premium t-shirts

18 polo shirts

3 plain jumpers

8 jumpers with a logo and design

9 premium jumpers

11 pairs of trousers

3 jackets

5 belts

6 onesies

69 bags of accessories

73 pairs of socks

149 pairs of boxer shorts, either worn and washed or brand new

21 pairs of shorts

1 pair of shoes

14 hats

7 Ipswich Town items

The charity said the starting price per item would be £9.99 and the listings would be scheduled to start around 8pm.

The clothes have not been washed or ironed since they were donated, and all sales will have a signed letter of authenticity.

Kevin Clements, Each director of fundraising and communications, said: “It’s anextraordinary gesture and extremely kind of Ed.

Scott Campbell and Bethany Watchman of Each with some of the items that will be auctioned. Credit: NIQ Brandbank/East Anglia's Children's Hospice

“His generosity will raise thousands of pounds for our wonderful charity.

“Despite his incredible success and sky-high profile, he remains a loyal championand we’re eternally grateful for his support.

“We realise how lucky we are. It’s invaluable and helps raise the profile of the vitalcare we provide to local children and families.

“He has fans all over the world and these donations will undoubtedly cause a stir.It’s going to be exciting and fascinating to see how things pan out.”

The Suffolk-based singer is an ambassador for the charity, and has donated other items including a drum kit which was auctioned at a gala fundraiser in Cambridge in 2016 and sold for £2,650. The evening raised more than £262,000.