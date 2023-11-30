A six-foot snake has been found in a Norfolk field.

The boa constrictor was discovered by a footpath in Shipdham near Dereham on Monday and was brought to the RSPCA's Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk branch.

On social media, the branch said: "This beautiful boy was brought in to us on Monday after being found in a field.

"He's about six foot long, weighs 7kg and we've affectionately named him Severus Snake."

Boa constrictors originate from the rainforests of south America but are often kept as exotic pets.

They are not venomous but are powerful reptiles who can crush their prey.

The hunt is now on for the snake's owner before the charity begins a rehoming process.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA by emailing woof@rspcanorwich.org

