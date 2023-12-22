The aftermath of Storm Pia has seen trains cancelled due to flooding.

All Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Sheringham, and Norwich and Lowestoft were cancelled on Friday morning.

The disruption came following "severe" weather and tide locking in Norfolk, causing flooding on the railways between Norwich and Brundall Gardens and Salhouse.

The cancellations were expected until midday on Friday, National Rail said.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Norfolk on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency issued multiple flood warnings across Norfolk's Broads and East Coast due to 'tide locking'.

It happens when the raised sea level stops rivers from draining out to sea, leading to the flooding seen in the Broads on Friday.

Pre-empting the "expected tidal surge" in the Haddiscoe area, Greater Anglia cancelled its services between Norwich and Lowestoft, with trains replaced by buses until midday.

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Sheringham were not expected to be affected, but were cancelled on Friday morning due to the flooding.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Due to severe weather in the Norwich area, the lines between Norwich and Lowestoft / Great Yarmouth / Sheringham are closed due to flooding.

"Network Rail staff are on site and monitoring water levels in the area."

Rail passengers are being advised to allow more time for journeys and check before they travel.

