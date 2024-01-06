Play Brightcove video

Dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment a car went flying over a roundabout.

The driver, a man in his 70s, incredibly walked away unhurt after the crash in Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, at around 3pm on 27 December.

The front of a car appeared to hit a slope on the roundabout, sending it soaring through the air before the nose of the vehicle smashed into the ground.

Dale Machin, who saw the incident, said: "The car came out of absolutely nowhere and just completely took me by surprise.

"My first thought was: is anyone actually alive or am I going to see something which will stick with me?

"Luckily, after about a minute or so, more people came over to help. The guy in the car was stuck on his side, so we all pushed the car back and got him out while we waited for the emergency services.

"Luckily, he was not injured - aside from, no doubt, some inevitable bruising. I don't believe the guy in question was local and I believe he came all the way from Birmingham to visit his sister."

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.26pm to Fenland Way, Chatteris, with reports that a car had overturned at the roundabout near Tesco. There were no other vehicles involved.

"Officers attended and the driver, a man in his 70s, was uninjured."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know