A drug dealer who insisted to police they had no grounds to search him was found to have nearly £2,000 worth of cocaine and heroin hidden in his pants.

Kevy Kabula, 20, was stopped in PEterborough on 4 December after plain-clothed officers from the neighbourhood support team became suspicious at what they thought was a drug deal.

An initial search uncovered a single wrap of crack cocaine in his trouser pocket, along with £412 in cash and three mobile phones - footage of which was posted on the force's YouTube channel.

A further search in custody revealed a plastic bag containing 127 wraps of crack cocaine and 60 wraps of heroin worth £1,870 concealed within his underpants.

Kabula, of Darndale Close in Walthamstow in London, was jailed for four years after admitting drugs charges at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

He had previously admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Analysis of his mobile phones showed regular travel between London and Peterborough and messages proving he ran a drugs line between the two cities.

Det Con Rhiann Ward said: “This was a great spot and proactive work by our neighbourhood support team who intercepted a drug deal in an area of the city we know to have issues with drug dealing.

“We have a vital role in preventing drugs from reaching our streets and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice and the public can play a vital part in this work too."

