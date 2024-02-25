Lifeboat crews have issued a fresh safety plea to beach-walkers after rescuing two groups cut off by incoming tides in 24 hours.

The RNLI at Wells-next-the-Sea, in Norfolk, rescued two teenagers left stranded by a spring tide at Blakeney Harbour on Friday 23 February. The pair were "very cold but otherwise unharmed".

The crew had to launch again on Saturday 24 February after two people and three dogs were cut off by the tide to the west of Wells harbour. They were "safely conveyed to the main part of the beach".

Wells RNLI launch to rescue two teenagers stranded at Blakeney. Credit: Wells RNLI

The beach at Wells is notorious for catching out visitors, with isolated sandbanks and a fast-flowing channel.

"The sands beyond the main beach at the side of the harbour channel quickly become cut off when the tide comes in," said Wells RNLI.

"If you are walking out beside the channel or along the foreshore from Holkham at low water please be sure to return to the main beach, with no gullies or low sand with water in between you and the beach huts, around four hours before the time of the next high water.

"Tide times are displayed in the beach car park and at the Coastwatch hut or are available in printed tide tables or online."

