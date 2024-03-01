Play Brightcove video

Watch Paul West bragging about being "a sugar daddy" in a video of himself

A drug dealer who filmed himself with a boxful of cash while bragging about being a "sugar daddy" has been jailed.

Paul West, 36, from Chelmsford in Essex was arrested after police seized more than 11kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of around £1m.

West was linked to a business unit in Baddow Park, Chelmsford, where officers found the keys to a black Range Rover.

The vehicle was outside the unit and in the boot they found drugs wrapped in different sizes from 250g to 2kg blocks.

After his arrest, West's mobile phone was examined and police discovered material linking him to the wholesale supply of drugs.

They also found footage of him posing with large quantities of cash and speaking about being a “sugar daddy”.

Paul West was linked to a stash of drugs found in a black Range Rover in Essex. Credit: Essex Police

West, who claimed to buy cars in need of work on Facebook Marketplace and sell them on for a profit, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 36-year-old, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, initially denied the charge but then pleaded guilty on 8 January 2024.

He was sentenced at Southend Crown Court to seven-and-a-half years in jail.

Det Sgt David Crane, of Essex Police's serious and organised crime unit, said: “Given the quantity of drugs which we were able to link West to, there is no doubt he was involved in the supply of Class A drugs at a high level.

“The drugs we located, seized and have ultimately destroyed were destined for the streets of Essex, where its supply would be inextricably linked on the threat or use of serious violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Today, West has been sentenced for his decision to become involved in the world of Class A drug supply. He thought he could act outside the law and bragged about the money he was making. He could not.

“Make no mistake, this investigation does not stop here – we will pursue him relentlessly to recoup his criminal gains through the Proceeds of Crime Act."

Paul West, 36, was jailed for seven and a half years. Credit: Essex Police

