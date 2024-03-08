A mum-of-two who is living in rented accommodation has won a £3m luxury home in a lottery competition.

Sarah Stocks, 43, from north Essex won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw – and is now the proud owner of a five-bedroom country retreat in the Cotswolds and £100,000 cash.

The property comes mortgage-free and with all legal fees covered.

Ms Stocks is now deciding whether to live in the house, rent it out, or put it on the market.

The luxury property sits in a third of an acre of grounds. Credit: Omaze

Her winning entry came from a monthly £10 subscription to the charity lottery which also raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London.

Ms Stocks, who works in HR, currently lives in a rented four-bedroom house with her two children, her partner Brett and his two children.

Still coming to terms with her win, she said: "I still couldn’t believe it even when I got to the house - I kept expecting one of my friends to jump out a wardrobe and shout gotcha!"

The bathroom at the property, with a view over fields. Credit: Omaze

The mum-of-two added: “We’re currently renting and our plan was to save as much as possible to one day get a little bungalow when the kids have left home - as buying a four-bedroom house for us all now just isn’t possible.

"I can’t believe we now own a five-bedroom house that you could fit five bungalows in!

"I work from home so it's safe to say my office has just had a big upgrade."

An annex in the £3m luxury home. Credit: Omaze

Her new home is 4,700 sq ft and set in a third of an acre of landscaped gardens in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in the Cotswolds.

Tickets for the monthly draw also raised £3m for the GOSH charity with money going towards building a children’s cancer centre.

