Gogglebox star George Gilbey had died at the age of 40, after a fall from height, said police.

The reality TV star from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex had appeared on the Channel 4 show since the second series in 2013, alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry.

He had also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am [on Wednesday], during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance.

"Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Paying tribute on social media, the Channel 4 show wrote: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"The family have asked for privacy."

Fellow TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who was on Celebrity Big brother in the same year, paid tribute to Mr Gilbey on social media.

H e wrote: "You are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

"Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever, brother."

Gilbey’s representatives and the HSE have been approached for comment.

