An investigation has been launched after eight lorries caught fire overnight.

Six crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Turnpike Lane in West Tilbury at 11.46pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Grays, Basildon, Orsett helped put the fire out and water had to be shuttled to the scene from Corringham as the flames spread.

Crews were able to extinguish it before it set the surrounding buildings on fire.

Station manager Dean Riley said: "Crews worked quickly to establish a water supply and this helped firefighters contain the fire to the lorries and prevented it spreading to nearby units in the yard."

Lorries on fire in Tilbury Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

