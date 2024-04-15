A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she tried to break up a fight between an XL bully dog and another dog.

Police were called to Pheasant Close in Holt, Norfolk, at 11.45pm on Tuesday.

The XL bully was destroyed, said Norfolk Police, while tests are taking place to establish the breed of the second dog. It was seized by police.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Police inquiries are continuing.

