Video by Darren Beatty / Essex Live

A motorist captured the moment a yacht got stuck under railway arches while being carried on a loader.

The huge boat was being transported through Chelmsford city centre in Essex when it became wedged in the arches.

A video of it has been seen more than half a million times on Facebook.

Workers wearing reflective clothing could be seen trying to shift the boat, while cars were forced into a single lane.

Essex Police said they were called at around 9.20am but the boat was free 10 minutes later.

The bridge is used by Greater Anglia trains heading in and out of Chelmsford.

