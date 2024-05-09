A Championship footballer is facing court after he was arrested and charged with drink-driving following a crash.

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy, was arrested in Hethersett, near Wymondham, on Monday night after a crash in the Queen's Road area of the village.

No one was injured, said police.

Duffy was taken to Wymondham police station where he was charged with driving while unfit through drink.

Police said he provided an evidential breath sample of 102mcgs of alcohol, nearly three times the legal limit of 35.

The 32-year-old Irish international's arrest came just days before his promotion-chasing side were due to face Leeds United in the play-offs at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The Derry-born player joined the club last summer after his contract at Premier League Fulham came to an end. The centre-half has also played for Celtic and Burnley, and has 60 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Duffy, who has made more than 40 appearances for the side this season, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on 2 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know