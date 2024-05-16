A man has been arrested by counter-terrorism officers after "a number of suspicious substances" were found at a property in Bedfordshire.

Police said an ordnance disposal team had carried out a "controlled explosion" at the site on Hyde Road, Caddington, last week.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of articles for terrorist purposes and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

He had previously been arrested on 6 May by Bedfordshire Police on suspicion of causing explosions likely to endanger life and possession of class A drugs, but was bailed before being re-arrested.

The investigation was taken over by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command on Monday after continued searches at the residential address, the Met said.

The force added specialist officers were continuing to carry out searches at the address and had recovered a number of items and substances which were being dealt with and removed safely by specialist officers.

There is not believed to be any risk to local residents or the wider public, officers added.

The Met added it continued to work closely with colleagues from Bedfordshire Police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit as the investigation continued.

