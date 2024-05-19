Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson.

The last time 99-year-old Ray Parke climbed aboard a Lancaster bomber, he had no idea whether he would come home alive.

The Second World War veteran flew more than 40 missions during the conflict and being a member of a bomber crew was one of the most dangerous roles in the war.

According to the Imperial War Museum, just over half of all aircrew were killed on operations. Only a quarter survived the war unscathed.

B ut this week the former flight engineer, who lives near Norwich, enjoyed a final trip aboard the aircraft he spent so much time in - even it was sitting by the open door for a sedate taxi around the runway of a Lincolnshire airfield.

Ray Parke with some of his crew mates Credit: Ray Parke

Mr Parke said: "It was the most uncomfortable ride I've ever had in a Lancaster and it reminded me [of] one time coming back from Germany with the windows knocked out in front of us just like that. And to hear the roar of the engines when you're all tensed up and ready to go."

Mr Parke's trip down memory lane was made possible by Finn Brown, a journalism student at UEA who organised it as part of his coursework.

Mr Brown, who raised £5,000 to finance the film, said it had been a pleasure to work with the ex-RAF flyer.

"I was just really happy we were able to do it for him. He deserves it. It's the full circle moment of his story bringing it back to where it started which is really what I wanted from the documentary.

"To bring his story to life for future generations. To be able to make that happen for him. [I'm] very happy."

As stately as a Duchess of the skies, the Just Jane, as she is named, brought the pair and the other passengers safely back.

There are currently only two flying Lancasters left in the world. It is hoped that following renovation Jane will join them.

Flying solo: Ray Parke

For pilot Sam Worthington-Leese, Mr Parke was far more than just another customer.

"It was a fantastic honour, really. My own grandfather was a pilot during the war. He flew single engine aircraft rather than the multi engine one you have here.

"But to meet Ray, to listen to some of his stories beforehand and be his pilot for the day [was] just a huge, huge honour."

Due to increasing age and health and safety concerns, this will be the last time a Second World War veteran sits in a moving Lancaster - marking the end of a partnership between man and machine which played a significant part in keeping Britain safe and defeating Nazi Germany.

