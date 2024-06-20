A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a serious attack in Walden End in Stevenage in Hertfordshire just before midnight on Wednesday.

A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital and died shortly afterwards.

Hertfordshire Police said the woman and the victim knew each other.

The woman is being questioned by police.

Hertfordshire police said: “A scene guard has been put in place and detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit have launched an investigation.”

