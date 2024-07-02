When voters go to the polls on Thursday, it will mark the end of the campaign - and the start of a huge democratic operation to count tens of millions of votes across the country.

Teams of volunteers will work through the night on the painstaking process of gathering, sorting, verifying, and counting of every vote cast.

A range of factors play into how quickly the results can be declared, including the size of the constituency, the logistics of getting votes to the count, the number of volunteers, the number of spoilt ballots, and the narrowness of the result - which could prompt requests for a recount.

Based on those known factors, and previous declaration times, ITV News has compiled a list of the expected declaration times for each constituency in the UK.

Use our search tool below (or here if viewing on mobile) to find out when you can expect to hear your local constituency result.

All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.

There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there is considerable uncertainty around some of the timings.

