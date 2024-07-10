A mother has been paid a six-figure settlement by a TV manufacturer after her two young children were killed in a house fire.

Seven-year-old Sienna Jenkins and her brother Isaac, three, died after an electrical fault in a television set likely started the fire in December 2020.

Their mother Jade Horton broke both her legs after jumping out of an upstairs window to escape the flames at their home in Eynesbury, St Neots.

Ms Horton, a former prison officer, has now been paid compensation by the TV manufacture.

The firm is not being named because it did not admit negligence in the settlement.

Clare Morris from JF Law, which represented Ms Horton, said: "This is the most tragic case I've ever dealt with.

"I am deeply honoured to have been able to assist in this small way and to have helped Jade get the result she so deeply deserves.

"Nothing can replace what she has lost but I hope settling the claims brings some peace and comfort."

Two children died in a house fire in St Neots in December 2020. Credit: CambridgeshireLive/BPM

An inquest heard that Isaac and Sienna died of smoke inhalation after the fire spread rapidly from Isaac's bedroom on the first floor, up the staircase, and into Sienna's bedroom.

Fire investigation officer Peter Jones told the inquest he believed the fire started in an electronic device thought to be a TV at the foot of Isaac's bed.

A screen frame and electrical components were found in Isaac's bedroom and these were inspected by an engineer.

Ms Horton told the inquest in March 2022: "I always did the best that I could for my children and loved them unconditionally and have done since that day.

"To lose both your children is an immense heartache which I will never recover from. I am proud to be their mummy and always will be. They brought me such joy."

