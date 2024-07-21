Firefighters had to put out a third fire in eight months at a town's recycling centre.

Six fire engines were called to the site in Hitchin after the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

Herts Fire and Rescue posted pictures of the fire burning fiercely and said people living nearby had been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

They said they received multiple calls from across Hitchin alerting them to the fire at the Nationwide Metal Centre plant in Cadwell Road.

Crews spent the night dampening down and keeping watch at the site.

Fire crews used an aerial platform to put out the fire Credit: Herts Fire and Rescue

It is the third fire at the site in the past eight months. Others broke out in December and February.

