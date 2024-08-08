Play Brightcove video

Video from Ed Baker / X

Dozens of firefighters from across Suffolk have been dealing with a major fire at a recycling centre.

It started in a scrap metal section at the Sackers centre in Great Blakenham near Ipswich just before 10am.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from two miles away.

The nearby Gipping Road and Mason Drive were closed as crews tackled the fire.

People in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know